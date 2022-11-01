Asuka achieves unique first-ever feat after becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champion on RAW

Multi-time women's champion Asuka achieved another history-making feat after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Alexa Bliss on this week's rendition of RAW.

Bliss and Asuka made a surprise return on the latest episode of the red brand to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the tag team titles. Accordingly, the match took place in the main event of the show. Both teams put on stellar performances. However, The Goddess eventually picked up the win for her team after hitting SKY with the Twisted Bliss.

The Empress of Tomorrow is now the first and only woman in the promotion to hold the Women's Tag Team Titles with three different partners. They are former WWE Superstar and current Stardom star Kairi Sane, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, respectively.

The former RAW Women's Champion first held the title for 62 days with Kairi Sane in 2019. In 2020, The Empress of Tomorrow won the championship with Charlotte Flair in a reign that lasted 42 days.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has also won the title on three occasions with two different partners. While two of her reigns came alongside Nikki Cross, the third came on the latest episode of RAW.

Why was Asuka absent from WWE RAW?

The newly crowned tag team champions were absent from WWE programming ahead of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on October 8.

Storyline reasons suggested that they were recuperating from injuries after being taken out by Bayley and Damage CTRL. However, some backstage reports speculated that the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion was suffering from a legitimate injury.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair accompanied the team tonight to their match to neutralize the threat of Bayley, who was at ringside for her team.

It remains to be seen how the feud will pan out as we head towards Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see whether Kai and SKY will get their rematch at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

What are your thoughts on Asuka reaching this milestone? Sound off in the comments.

