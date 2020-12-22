Asuka and Charlotte Flair to kick off WWE RAW, first matches announced

With WWE RAW just a few hours away, the company has finally announced some things to expect on tonight's show.

With the WWE Universe already knowing two huge matches for WWE SmackDown this Friday, it was weird to see announcements for the flagship show not come out sooner. Better late than never.

WWE has officially announced that the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and the newly-returning Charlotte Flair will kick off WWE RAW tonight.

Will Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler be looking for revenge against the new champions, or will new challengers emerge from the RAW locker room and make their presence felt? Tune in to find out.

Big six-man tag match announced for WWE RAW

Last night at WWE TLC, Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Tabbles, Ladders, and Chairs match against AJ Styles and The Miz. The latter cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase last night to make this match a triple threat.

But it appears McIntyre's issues with Styles and Miz are far from over, as he will team with his good friend Sheamus and Keith Lee tonight to face Styles, Miz, and John Morrison.

Will McIntyre finally be able to put his latest challengers in the rearview mirror? Or will the trio make a statement to let the champ know that things are far from over?

As of this writing, this is everything currently scheduled for WWE Monday Night RAW...

Advertisement

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will kick off the show

The Hardy Bros (Jeff Hardy and Riddle) will take on the new RAW Tag Team Champions, the Hurt Business

The fallout from the Firefly Inferno match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, and Sheamus face AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in six-man tag team action

What are you hoping to see tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW? What has been announced that you are most excited about? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

WWE RAW airs every Monday at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.