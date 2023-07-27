Asuka is legitimately angry after unsettling incident: "I will check your IP address and report you"

The Empress of Tomorrow has started showing shades of her former self as the reigning WWE Women's Champion, but Asuka recently dealt with a problematic situation online. The Japanese star took to Twitter and seemingly confirmed that someone had tried to hack into her account.

WWE Superstars have been victims of unwanted hacking attempts in the past, and it scarily happens more often than most people realize.

Seth Rollins faced a similar issue months ago, and it seems like Asuka was also close to losing her Twitter handle to an anonymous person. The enraged SmackDown Superstar sent a stern message to whoever was illegally trying to access her Twitter, as you can view below:

"Stop trying to illegally log into my account. I will check your IP address and report you 🤬" wrote the WWE Women's Champion.

Concerned fans came to her support and informed the WWE stars of the different ways in which she could secure all her social media channels. Asuka even revealed the steps she'd taken to avoid getting hacked on Twitter:

"Already So if someone tries to log in illegally, I get notified," the WWE star responded.

Asuka is preparing for a high-profile SummerSlam title defense

The former NXT Women's Champion is well and surely back to her menacing best as she has introduced the WWE Universe to the sinister "Kana" persona. Asuka was picked to end Bianca Belair's lengthy title run, and she's since had a target on her back as the top female talent on the blue brand.

Charlotte Flair's recent return has improved the women's title picture on SmackDown as the Queen went straight after the champion. Belair, who herself seems to be transitioning to a new character, wasn't willing to be left out of the title contender conversation heading into SummerSlam.

WWE took the predictable route and has booked the three exceptionally gifted women to battle it out in a Triple Threat match on August 6th in Detroit.

The 41-year-old superstar's reign might still be in its early days, but with Flair involved, there is always a possibility of a title change. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments section below.

