Debuting star attacks Charlotte Flair, failed cash-in? 5 possible finishes for the Women's Title triple threat at SummerSlam

Asuka is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023. The Empress of Tomorrow had previously defended her Championship against both Flair and Bianca respectively, with both the matches ending in a controversial fashion.

The company recently announced a Triple Threat Match for the Biggest Party of the Summer, as SummerSlam 2023 is expected to include potential surprises, twists, and turns.

With that in mind, let's discuss five possible outcomes for the triple-threat Championship match in the upcoming premium live event.

#5. Charlotte Flair wins gold again at SummerSlam

The Queen made her return on the June 9th episode of SmackDown. Flair made her intentions clear of reclaiming the Championship as she challenged Asuka. However, this is not the first time Charlotte Flair has confronted a Champion upon her comeback. She previously challenged Ronda Rousey in December 2022, and ultimately dethroned her to claim the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen is already a 14-time Women's Champion in WWE. Thus, there is a strong possibility that the company could grant Flair her 15th Championship run, allowing her to potentially move a step closer to breaking Ric Flair and John Cena's record.

Flair could capitalize on the situation in the Triple Threat Match by pinning Bianca Belair to capture the Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

#4. IYO Sky cashes in successfully at SummerSlam

The highly anticipated triple-threat match could also end with an unexpected champion in the form of IYO Sky. The Genius of the Sky is the current Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Sky attempted to cash in her contract with the assistance of Bayley, but it resulted in a failed effort as chaos broke out between the three women.

However, SummerSlam seems to be the perfect opportunity for IYO Sky to shock the world by successfully cashing in and becoming the new Women's World Champion.

#3. Bianca Belair wins Championship again, this time with the help of a new ally

The recent actions of Bianca Belair have hinted at a possible heel turn, though she still seems like a babyface ahead of the match. Nonetheless, SummerSlam could be the spot where The EST could finally turn heel completely and win the Championship back again with the help of an alliance with Bobby Lashley & Street Profits.

There were some speculations that WWE could be planning for a heel turn for Bianca Belair, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits were also spotted backstage during the return of Lashley last week. This opens up the possibility of Lashley & Profits interfering in the Championship match, and Bianca taking advantage of the distraction to regain the Championship.

After that is done and dusted, she could ultimately join her husband for his probable partnership with the All Mighty.

#2. Asuka reigns supreme at SummerSlam

The Empress of Tomorrow won the Championship by defeating Bianca Belair at Night of Champions 2023. It is important to note that when Asuka dethroned Belair, she was on a historic championship reign of 420 days. So, it seems unlikely that the company would make a decision to let Asuka lose her title that early.

So another possible ending could see Asuka retaining her Championship by pinning one of the stars during the match. Even recently, the current NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Straton had teased a potential match against Charlotte Flair. This could lead to Tiffany attacking Flair at SummerSlam and making her main roster debut.

Even though the company is also using its NXT talents on the main roster, a feud against Flair could help pave the way for the elevation of the NXT Women's Champion. This could ensure a better chance of Asuka retaining the title.

#1. Bayley costs IYO Sky her MITB cash-in at SummerSlam 2023

IYO Sky seems to be a major factor heading into the match. That being said, Bayley could cost her the MITB briefcase and a Championship opportunity. Sky's unsuccessful cash-in attempt during the Asuka vs. Belair match is the root cause, as it was Bayley who was attempting to cash in on IYO Sky's behalf that night.

The same scenario could unfold at SummerSlam 2023, which could lead to IYO Sky losing her opportunity to become Champion. This could further create tension between the members of Damage CTRL. Another possible direction could be Bayley first cashing in the MITB briefcase and then subsequently attacking IYO Sky to cost her the Championship.

Jealousy will loom large as you will remember that IYO Sky had actually won the briefcase by handcuffing the Role Model on the ladder.

