Seth Rollins breaks silence after his Twitter gets hacked

Seth Rollins' official Twitter handle was recently hacked but has been recovered since. He recently broke his silence and commented on the incident.

The former Universal Champion is currently in preparation for his match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. Having lost to Cody Rhodes at last year's show, he will aim to win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins sent out a statement that reflected on his account being hacked. He also looked back on being punched by Paul on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW:

"Sucker punched on a Monday. Hacked on a Thursday. HELL OF A WEEK. See ya’s in SALT LAKE on Saturday! #sing" wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet:

Vince Russo believes Logan Paul might've punched Seth Rollins for real

Vince Russo believes that Logan Paul might have knocked Seth Rollins out cold might've been knocked out cold by Logan Paul with a legitimate punch.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say:

"I do wanna say this. Bro, I swear to God, did you see the Logan Paul's punch to Seth Rollins? Bro either that was a shoot punch and he knocked him out cold or Logan Paul is the best worker on the show. That punch looked like it knocked him out."

Russo further praised Rollins for the sell and claimed it was the most real thing on RAW. He added:

"I got to put over the sell too. I mean, it looked a great sell. So between Logan's punch and Seth's sell, that was the most realest looking thing on the entire show."

Rollins and Paul are set for a huge collision at WrestleMania. This will be Paul's first match in WWE since his loss to Roman Reigns last year in Saudi Arabia. A win over a former world champion like Rollins will do wonders for Logan's WWE career.

