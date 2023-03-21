"He knocked him out cold"- WWE Veteran believes Logan Paul may have punched Seth Rollins for real on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the recent physical altercation between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul on RAW.

The two WrestleMania opponents came face-to-face on the red brand this week as Logan hosted a segmented version of his podcast, IMPAULSIVE. The war of words between the two soon turned into a brawl during which the social media megastar once again knocked Rollins out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that either the punch was real or Paul was the best worker on the show:

"I do wanna say this. Bro, I swear to God, did you see the Logan Paul's punch to Seth Rollins? Bro either that was a shoot punch and he knocked him out cold or Logan Paul is the best worker on the show. That punch looked like it knocked him out."

The former WWE personality also praised The Visionary's sell in case the strike wasn't real.

"I got to put over the sell too. I mean, it looked a great sell. So between Logan's punch and Seth's sell, that was the most realest looking thing on the entire show." [42:44 - 44:04]

Logan Paul did not know Seth Rollins before joining WWE

The feud between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul has been heating up for a while, with both sides exchanging insults. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences at WrestleMania 39.

While they may be fierce rivals now, Logan Paul recently revealed that he did not know Seth Rollins before he joined WWE. The YouTuber also had high praise for his future opponent.

"He actually said some not-so-nice things about your loss [to Tommy Fury.] I didn’t know who he was until I got into wrestling. Apparently, he’s pretty big in the wrestling world. I know who he is now. He’s very good at what he does. Very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now." H/T (EWrestling News)

While the idea of a match between the two was not initially well-received, the two men have the potential to steal the show on April 1. They will be locking horns on Night One of WrestleMania.

