"I didn’t know who he was" - 27-year-old Star never heard of Seth Rollins before he signed with WWE

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of the biggest performers in WWE today, but despite his stardom, his current rival Logan Paul recently stated that he never heard of the Visionary.

Rollins and Paul have been at verbal odds with one another for nearly two months. Their beef started after the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler screwed the former Universal Champion out of big wins at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul said that he was not aware of who Seth Rollins was prior to him signing for the company last year.

"He actually said some not-so-nice things about your loss [to Tommy Fury.] I didn’t know who he was until I got into wrestling. Apparently, he’s pretty big in the wrestling world. I know who he is now. He’s very good at what he does. Very good at what he does. He’s probably top three in the business right now." H/T (EWrestling News)

This past Monday on RAW, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul decided to let their actions do the talking as they both agreed to face one another at WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE writer on Logan Paul and Seth Rollins' confrontation on RAW

After multiple sneak attacks, the Maverick finally manned up this week and faced the top WWE Superstar in the middle of the ring on Monday Night RAW.

Whilst many enjoyed the two stars' verbal back and forth, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had some harsh words to say about the segment, whilst speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"So the babyface Rollins tells Logan Paul you're the scum of the earth, coward, troll, fraud, human dumpster fire. And then the heel knocks the babyface out cold after saying that. What?! Isn't the heel supposed to be saying that and then the babyface is supposed to knock him out cold? What is going on?" said Russo. [1:19:03-1:19:37] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Despite having many doubters at the start of his WWE career, it is fair to say that over the past year, Logan Paul has silenced those critics after putting on stellar performances against the likes of Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

