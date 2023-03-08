"Isn't the heel supposed to be saying that" - WWE veteran points out major flaw in the Seth Rollins and Logan Paul segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has weighed in on the Seth Rollins and Logan Paul confrontation on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two stars became rivals after The Maverick eliminated The Visionary from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. At Elimination Chamber, the social media megastar cost the latter the United States Title by attacking him during the Chamber match and allowing Austin Theory to emerge victorious. They had a face-to-face meeting on the red brand this week that turned physical.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that it didn't make sense that Seth Rollins, the babyface, was knocked out after insulting the heel, Logan Paul. He thinks that WWE should've done it the other way around.

"So the babyface Rollins tells Logan Paul you're the scum of the earth, coward, troll, fraud, human dumpster fire. And then the heel knocks the babyface out cold after saying that. What?! Isn't the heel supposed to be saying that and then the babyface is supposed to knock him out cold? What is going on?" said Russo. [1:19:03-1:19:37]

Will Seth Rollins give Logan Paul his second loss in WWE at WrestleMania?

On RAW this week, it was confirmed that the two stars will collide for the first time at The Showcase of the Immortals. Logan has only lost once in WWE, and it was against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year. He's very impressive in the ring and is a mainstream star.

However, since he's the heel and Seth Rollins is the babyface, it makes sense for The Visionary to win the bout. They will undoubtedly put on a good match, and it'll be interesting to see how it transpires.

Do you think Logan will defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes