Asuka mocks Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY following RAW

Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka shared a social media update mocking Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY following their confrontation at Monday Night RAW. The duo is all set to clash with The Kabuki Warriors at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.After using her blue mist on The Eradicator last week, The Empress of Tomorrow did the same with her former Damage CTRL stablemate on the September 29 edition of the red brand. The Kabuki Warriors stood tall over SKY and Ripley for the second week running. However, later in the show, the former rivals revealed that they would be joining hands to take on Asuka and Kairi Sane at the upcoming PLE in Perth.Asuka recently took to Instagram to mock Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. She shared a picture of the two stars from the backstage segment, edited to wear Smurf hats, insinuating that she had used her blue mist to turn The Nightmare and The Genius of Sky into the fictional Smurf characters, known for their blue skin and white hats.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran praises WWE for the story involving Asuka, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKYWrestling veteran Matt Morgan is impressed with the ongoing storyline involving The Kabuki Warriors, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley.Speaking on the Massive Heat podcast, the Deputy Mayor of Longwood, Florida, opined that presenting IYO SKY as a sympathetic babyface getting bullied by her former stablemate made her more popular than ever before. He stated that the crowd pop for the Japanese star when she came out to save Rhea Ripley in the opening segment was the loudest of her WWE career.Matt Morgan stated that the fans wanted SKY to take out The Empress of Tomorrow, who has gotten a lot of heat for her heel character work and manipulating Kairi Sane. The 49-year-old added that whoever wrote this storyline did a great job.Who do you think will win the tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!