Asuka continues to Photoshop her face onto Batista's body; Adds a new superstar to the mix 

Asuka has been having some fun on Twitter recently, as she posted a confusing picture of her face photoshopped on Batista's body. The tweet garnered a lot of attention and even got a response from The Animal himself.

Obviously, Batista was a bit shocked at first, but was able to find a bit of humor in the picture as well. It seemed like this would be the last time we would get to see such a picture, but Asuka had other ideas.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently posted another picture on Twitter featuring both herself and Nikki Cross, following their huge tag team victory on RAW.

The picture shows Asuka and Nikki Cross holding the Women's Tag Team titles. Normally, this would be seen as Asuka using a picture to predict the future for herself and her new partner.

However, it is much more than that, because not only are they holding the tag titles, but Asuka and Nikki Cross' faces have been photoshopped onto Batista and John Cena's bodies respectively.

Two things the WWE Universe can take away from Asuka's latest tweet is that she could be planning on going after the Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina alongside Nikki Cross.

Additionally, the Empress of Tomorrow has gotten really good at using Photoshop, specifically editing her face onto Batista's body.

Batista has found humor in Asuka's new-found Photoshop hobby

Asuka first sent out a tweet sometime last week which featured her face photoshopped onto Batista's body. A picture which left many people laughing and just as many bewildered.

One person who was definitely confused was The Animal himself. The six-time world champion turned actor was so confused by what he was seeing that he needed time to process it.

It took a while, but the former WWE Superstar found humor in the situation and even gave Asuka his seal of approval.

Ok I’ve processed it. @WWEAsuka .. you have permission to use my body. 😈 https://t.co/8qSM57fkVY — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 7, 2021

Despite getting his permission, many people have been left wondering what exactly is going on with Asuka's new found love of Photoshop and Batista.

What do you think the Empress of Tomorrow is up to? Could they work this into a storyline?

