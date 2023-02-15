Asuka plays more mind games with WWE star following tag team matchup on RAW

WWE Superstar Asuka was active on social media today and used it to reflect on leading her team to victory on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Empress of Tomorrow teamed up with Carmella and Nikki Cross to defeat Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez in a six-person tag match. She picked up the win for her team by trapping Morgan in a submission that forced her to verbally submit. All six competitors will be facing each other inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday, with the winner going on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the Raw Women's Championship.

Asuka decided to play some mind games with Morgan on Twitter after Raw ended, and has continued that psychological attack today. She shared a photo of Morgan trapped in the submission. The Japanese star can be seen with a huge grin in the photo and was clearly in control of the outcome the entire time.

"A battle is always two or three moves ahead," wrote Asuka.

Asuka brough back an old persona in the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup

Asuka had been absent from WWE programming since this past December, but made her grand return at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. She came out in the Women's Rumble matchup with facepaint that was reminiscent of her old Kana gimmick in Japan, and instantly catapulted herself back to the top of the women's card by finishing in the top three.

Since she performed so well in the Rumble, she was selected to compete in this Saturday's Elimination Chamber matchup along with Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez. Carmella and Natalya earned the final two spots by winning a qualifying fatal-four way Elimination Chamber match.

The Empress was undefeated for 914 days during her early WWE/NXT run, and despite winning championship gold, she never seemed to regain that same aura. This Kana-esque return may be just the thing to reheat one of WWE's most popular superstars.

