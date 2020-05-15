The Empress Of Tomorrow is ready for anyone

It has been a dream week for Asuka. After winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, she didn't have to wait long to become a Women's Champion. It was revealed by Becky Lynch that the Ladder Match at Money in the Bank was actually for the RAW Women's Championship, as The Man was pregnant and had to leave WWE for some time.

Asuka has been celebrating her success over the past few days on social media but was soon challenged by former Women's Champion, Mickie James. A legend and trailblazer of the Women's division in her own right, James responded to Asuka by saying that she was never handed out anything in her career, especially Championships.

The former Women's Champion also said she would be more than happy to challenge Asuka for her crown as well. You can see the tweet below.

Come to think of it @WWEAsuka I’ve NEVER been handed anything in @WWE before, especially a 🏆#WWE Championship... EVER! 🍀 😈 I’d be happy to come OVER & rightfully TAKE it from you. This time you wouldn’t be so lucky. I got your beat, raise you a sweet solo, now let’s duet!😜💋 https://t.co/HG9b09uRjc — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 14, 2020

The Empress of Tomorrow has responded to this challenge by James and it seems that the new RAW Women's Champion is ready for a fight.

Asuka continues her dream run

2020 has been a year of resurgence for Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow held the Women's Tag Team Championships till WrestleMania 36 and fans have been loving her antics on RAW as well.

Now with the RAW Women's Championship, Asuka has become a Grand Slam Champion in the Women's division and will be looking to welcome all challenges head on.

Who could potentially step up to face The Empress of Tomorrow?