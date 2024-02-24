Asuka sends a bold message after defeating former champions at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Asuka is one of the most versatile women in WWE, as she accomplished more than any average star on the roster. Recently, she sent a bold message after The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their titles in Perth.

Last year, The Kabuki Warriors reunited on WWE's main roster when Asuka and Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL following Crown Jewel 2023. The two stars quickly rose to the top and won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Today, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae received a title opportunity in Hartwell's home country against The Kabuki Warriors. Unfortunately, the members of The Way lost during the Kickoff show. Later, Asuka sent a bold message following their win in Perth:

"We are breaking records! 我々記録更新中 @KAIRI_official and Asuka."

It will be interesting to see what the champions will be doing in Philadelphia at WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE star on scrapped plans to face Asuka at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 was historic as it was the first time women headlined the event. However, another title match was planned for the event involving Asuka, but it never took place as the management had other plans in mind.

Speaking to McKenzie Mitchell, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose spoke about the scrapped plans for WrestleMania 35. She was originally set to face Asuka and potentially win the title at the event."

"It was Sonya Deville, Asuka, and myself. Sonya and I were starting too... we had some conflicts being created. It was kind of the beginning of it where we were costing each other the match and we just weren't getting on the same page with things, our matches, and with Asuka... I was told from somebody, that it would potentially be me versus Asuka for the [SmackDown] Women's Championship at WrestleMania [35]. "

Unfortunately, Asuka lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair before the event.

