Asuka sends cryptic four-word message after WWE RAW

Asuka may have gotten inside Bianca Belair's head leading up to their RAW Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Empress of Tomorrow earned the title shot by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event in Montreal. She continued her winning streak on last night's edition of WWE RAW. Asuka defeated Nikki Cross, who had sent her a warning before the show.

Following the match, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair got into the ring and raised the title to her challenger's face. The 41-year-old coughed up some green mist and made it seem like she was going to spit it at the champ but started laughing instead. Bianca looked flustered and backed away as the challenger kept laughing.

Asuka later took to Twitter to send out several cryptic messages. She posted "You can fly" with a clown emoji and followed it up with another cryptic message.

"So you can fly 🪰," tweeted Asuka.

AEW's Dax Harwood praises WWE star Asuka

FTR's Dax Harwood is currently on a break alongside his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler. The duo was formerly known as The Revival in WWE but has become much more successful outside of the company.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood praised the 41-year-old RAW star for getting over with the WWE Universe in the United States. Dax further added that he doesn't believe there is another foreign talent that has connected with fans in the States as much as The Empress of Tomorrow has.

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. Shinsuke (Nakamura) as well, which we will talk about. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure." [03:07 - 03:29]

Bianca Belair has been RAW Women's Champion for 323 days and counting. The EST defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win the title and hasn't looked back since.

Only time will tell if The Empress of Tomorrow can shock the WWE Universe and end Bianca's reign at WrestleMania 39.

