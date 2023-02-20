"I'll always be waiting" - Nikki Cross sends warning to WWE RAW star after Elimination Chamber

WWE RAW star Nikki Cross fell short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last night at the premium live event in Montreal. However, she seems to have her eyes on one of the participants.

The former RAW Women's Champion battled Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Natalya in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Asuka emerged victorious and earned a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

After Elimination Chamber, Nikki took to Twitter to send a message to The Empress of Tomorrow. She wished Asuka luck at WrestleMania but warned that she will be waiting for her:

"My favourite little murder clown ! 🤡 give em hell at Mania. Il always be waiting @WWEAsuka," tweeted Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross praises released WWE Superstar for helping her grow as a performer

Nikki Cross was a part of the SAnitY faction led by Eric Young in NXT. The former "Almost Superhero" learned a lot from the veteran during her time with the faction.

The 43-year-old star was released by the company in 2020 and took shots at Vince McMahon during his time away. Young had a successful run at IMPACT Wrestling and is reportedly on his way back to WWE.

Speaking on Love Wrestling Interviews, Cross stated that she liked being a part of SAnitY and that she learned a lot from everyone in the group. Nikki added that it was special to be able to work with her husband, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain, in the faction:

"For me, sAnitY was the most fun I have ever had in my career. I had Eric Young, who is like this crazy uncle. I had my husband, Killian Dain. Getting to work with my husband was really fun. I had my best friend, Alexander Wolfe. So for me, sAnitY was the most fun I've ever had in my career. I learned so much from those three men. They taught me so much and I learned so much. So for me, it's just a time I look really fondly on and it helped me grow as a performer. So I would never want to forget that." [From 5:56 - 6:30]

SAnitY was never really given a shot on the main roster under the previous regime. It would be fascinating to see if Triple H sees more value in the group if they were to reunite on WWE television.

Would you like to see Nikki Cross reunite with SAnitY? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

