Asuka sends message after her 1st win on WWE RAW in over a year

WWE Superstar Asuka competed inside the squared circle after over a year on last night's edition of RAW. She has since sent a message on social media after securing a big win on the Monday night show.
The Empress of Tomorrow's previous in-ring encounter was in May 2024 at the Backlash Premium Live Event. She and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair that night. Following the PLE, the 43-year-old was sidelined for over a year due to a knee injury.
On the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW, Asuka faced Raquel Rodriguez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The former WWE Women's Champion emerged victorious in the Fatal-Four Way Match to punch her ticket to the next round of the QOTR Tournament.
Following her massive victory, Asuka shared a bold message on X (FKA Twitter).
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
"I wasn’t gone. I was holding power inside. The fire never died; it’s still alive. Now… It’s time to burn again," she wrote.
You can check out her post below:
Major WWE star reacts to Asuka's win on Monday Night RAW
For those unaware, The Empress of Tomorrow and Charlotte Flair were once a formidable tag team. They even held the Women's Tag Team Championship once.
Last night on RAW, Asuka advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She will now face Alexa Bliss in a singles match for a spot in the final. After the red brand's show, Charlotte Flair sent a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner on X upon the latter's triumphant return to in-ring action.
"Empress. @WWEAsuka, the one and only. 👑 Welcome back, woman 👏," she wrote.
Check out The Queen's post below:
Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see who emerges victorious between Alexa Bliss and Asuka on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.