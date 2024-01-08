Asuka sends three-word message along with top Japanese superstars

Asuka is among the most successful Japanese stars in WWE history. There is little left for The Empress of Tomorrow to achieve in the business, proving that she is a cut above the rest. Hours before WWE RAW, she took to Twitter to share a photo with many performers from her home country.

The Empress of Tomorrow is a part of one of the biggest heel factions in WWE today. Damage CTRL was founded by Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in 2022. Asuka and Kairi Sane later joined them, taking the group to greater heights.

The 42-year-old is usually seen backing IYO SKY while she defends her WWE Women's Championship against several top opponents. Showcasing the unity among the Japanese WWE Superstars, Asuka shared a backstage picture on Twitter.

"Good morning everybody," she wrote in the post's caption.

The image included Shinsuke Nakamura, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Akira Tozawa. You can view the social media post below:

Expand Tweet

What did Charlotte Flair say to Asuka after she was injured?

A month ago, The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow locked horns in a one-on-one match on WWE SmackDown. The two have faced each other many times in their careers, and the crowd expected them to deliver a great bout.

Flair's foot, unfortunately, got hung up on the top rope during the match. As a result, she injured her knee and was helped backstage by WWE personnel. A few hours later, the company confirmed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was legitimately hurt and would be out of action for approximately nine months.

The injured star recently shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking her fellow superstars and the WWE Universe. The 42-year-old reacted to the message, and Flair responded by calling the former her 'empress.'

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Japanese star on the blue brand. Many expect her to pursue the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Kairi Sane soon.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.