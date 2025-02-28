Asuka shares potential Becky Lynch tease ahead of SmackDown

Asuka shared a potential Becky Lynch tease ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will be the final show before WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 tomorrow night.

The Empress of Tomorrow and Becky Lynch have both been off WWE television since May 2024. Asuka has been out of action with an injury, and Lynch has been on hiatus since her loss to Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, episode of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the former champion took to Instagram to share a potential tease about Lynch. She shared an image of herself spitting mist in The Man's eyes from back in the day, possibly hinting that the two could reignite their rivalry when they returned. The veteran also included the theme song from Mortal Kombat, and you can check it out in the post below.

The 43-year-old recently shared concerning messages on social media about feeling unsafe. The Damage CTRL star has not competed since Backlash 2024 in France.

Bill Apter comments on why Becky Lynch hasn't made her WWE return yet

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on why Becky Lynch has not returned to WWE television yet.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter noted that the company had several stars return during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month, including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. The veteran suggested that the company could be holding off on plans for Lynch because there is already a lot happening on the road to WrestleMania 41.

"They've got Charlotte back now, they've got Alexa Bliss back, they're bringing a lot of the ladies from NXT." He added, "There's a whole influx of people coming into WrestleMania in the Women's division. So, I don't know if it's the right time yet," said Apter.

Asuka is a member of Damage CTRL and is also a part of the popular tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors with Kairi Sane. It will be interesting to see if either Asuka or Becky Lynch return to action ahead of WrestleMania 41 in April.

