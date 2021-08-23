"Completely different" - Asuka shoots down reports on her WWE absence

RAW Superstar Asuka has shot down rumors about her absence from WWE. The Empress Of Tomorrow has been away from programming for over a month, the last appearance being at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Last week, it was reported that Asuka was fine and that she wasn't being used for anything at the moment. She was also said to have been backstage on RAW but left the venue early because she wasn't booked.

The Empress of Tomorrow called out the "fake story" regarding her absence from WWE television and said the reason behind it is "completely different" from the report. She tweeted this in response to a fan who had mentioned the report.

"Nothing has been revealed. That information is totally wrong. Really different. Completely different. Everything is different. I would like to ask the information provider. Don't make a fake story," Asuka tweeted.

The fan has since deleted his tweet. Check out the screenshot of the Twitter exchange.

Asuka added to her response to the reports, from which it seems like there is something behind her recent absence from WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion did not reveal what the situation was.

"The informant of my news has never met or spoken to me or is a liar," said Asuka.

Asuka held the WWE RAW Women's Championship for 231 days

Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2020 and received the RAW Women's Championship in place of the briefcase when Becky Lynch announced that she was pregnant.

She held the title for a few months before briefly dropping it to Sasha Banks during the summer. The Empress of Tomorrow regained the RAW Women's Title from The Legit Boss at SummerSlam 2020 and held it for 231 days, until WrestleMania 37, where she lost to Rhea Ripley.

Asuka remained in the RAW Women's Championship scene for another month before allying with Naomi heading into Money in the Bank. Following her response to the report, it isn't known what is keeping The Empress of Tomorrow out and when she will return to WWE television.

