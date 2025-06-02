Asuka shows off new look ahead of imminent WWE return

The WWE Universe is once again buzzing over the rumored return of Asuka. The Damage CTR member has been out of action for more than one year now, and the RAW women's division has changed in a major way. Asuka herself has also made a significant change, which she just revealed to fans tonight.

Ad

The Empress of Tomorrow last wrestled on May 4, 2024, at Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Asuka underwent surgery to repair a nagging knee injury shortly after the match, and since then, she has been the subject of increased fan speculation. WWE's creative writing team has worked on potential comeback plans for Asuka in recent months, but no return date has been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

Asuka is known to change her hairstyles, overall looks, and wrestling persona at times. The 43-year-old has teased encounters with top RAW newcomers when she returns, and now she's revealed a drastic change to her overall appearance. Asuka took to Instagram today to share a photo of the new look with no caption.

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Asuka is returning to action as a three-time Women's Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Champion. She is also a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Asuka rumored for potential WWE RAW feud

Monday's WWE RAW will feature the go-home build for Money in the Bank. With Asuka rumored for an upcoming return, she is expected to return to RAW to reunite with Damage CTRL. Kairi Sane also made her recent return from an injury and immediately had to deal with The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Sane defeated Morgan on last week's RAW despite interference from Roxanne Perez on behalf of Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez is expected to face Sane this week, and a return by Asuka could be fitting as it would help even the odds against the heel Superstars.

Asuka's upcoming RAW return could also set up a match between The Kabuki Warriors and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sane and Asuka dropped the titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in their last match together, and many feel now is the perfect time to make them three-time champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More