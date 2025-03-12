Lyra Valkyria dismisses apparent jab from Asuka

Lyra Valkyria is enjoying a history-making run on WWE's main roster. The Irish Superstar is building a loyal following as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Asuka is still on the shelf with an injury but remains relevant in the WWE Universe, in part by trolling fans and rivals on social media. The Japanese star took an apparent shot at two top stars and just received a response.

The Empress of Tomorrow was riding high with Damage CTRL when she took time off for surgery after dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship in May 2024. Asuka was expected to return soon, but recent reports were unfortunate. Meanwhile, Valkyria has had several high-profile matches in the last year. She almost became the second Queen of the Ring but lost the tournament finals to Nia Jax in Saudi Arabia at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE last summer.

The Lady of The Opera is currently annoyed by Asuka's social media antics. The 43-year-old recently shared an edited image of Valkyria powerbombing Jax from the turnbuckles in Saudi Arabia last year, but with her face superimposed over Jax. Asuka captioned the image with an apparent jab at Lyra and Nia.

"Nobody told me I had THAT kind of strength. [flushed face emoji] [fire emoji]," Asuka wrote with the graphic below.

Valkyria originally reacted to Asuka's post by leaving just three unamused face emojis in the comments section. She then re-posted the image to Instagram Stories today, this time captioning it with a question mark and the same unamused emoji.

Screenshot of Lyra Valkyria's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Lyra Valkyria on Instagram)

Lyra and Asuka have locked up on just one occasion. NXT Roadblock 2024 on March 5 saw Asuka and Kairi Sane retain the Women's Tag Team Championship over Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, while Valkyria was NXT Women's Champion.

Lyra Valkyria's next challenger revealed for WWE RAW

Lyra Valkyria will have to defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez soon, on a date to be announced. The current Women's Tag Team Champion became the new #1 contender to Valkyria after defeating Bayley on Monday's RAW.

The Lady of The Opera has been the inaugural WWE Women's I.C. Champion by winning the tournament finals over Dakota Kai on January 13. Since then, the 28-year-old has retained over Ivy Nile and over Kai in their rematch.

