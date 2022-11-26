"At the end, he can come in" - WWE veteran points out how The Bloodline could be booked as popular heels at WarGames (Exclusive)

As we get closer to the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, notable wrestling personalities are having their say on what could go down in the violence-stricken stipulation of WarGames.

Dutch Mantell has had his say on how he feels WWE could book The Bloodline in the WarGames Match. Roman Reigns and his faction are hugely popular amongst the WWE Universe and would hence be expected to receive a huge ovation at the Premium Live Event. However, it seems to be seen how they go about claiming their victory on the night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that popular heels could get hurt at the beginning of the match, which could lead to a big comeback. Additionally, Mantell also predicts that Kevin Owens will be the last superstar to enter the matchup from the babyface side.

"Over heels, they gotta get hurt in the first two minutes and he's out. Then at the end, he can come in, like he's gonna make the big comeback and boom to boom and they cut him off again. But I still do think that Kevin Owens is the last one in," said Mantell.

With the babyfaces taking the advantage into WarGames, it will be interesting to see how the heels manage throughout the match with a constant disadvantage.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman recently shared his experience of crafting the WarGames Match 30 years ago

Paul Heyman will be in the corner of The Bloodline at Survivor Series. A veteran of the industry, Heyman recently took to Instagram to recall his experience crafting the WarGames Match 30 years ago.

Three decades ago, Heyman's Dangerous Alliance faction featured against Sting's Squadron in a WarGames Match, which headlined WrestleWar 1992.

The Special Counsel wrote:

"With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton and @madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames! In the Games of War, I am both pioneer and the pontiff of progression. I'm a hack for victory. I'm a living, breathing cheat code. When it comes to the #WarGames, I am... indeed... the #Wiseman."

The Bloodline will be aiming for a huge victory against the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at WarGames.

Who do you think will come out victorious and hold the bragging rights at the end of the night? Sound off in the comments section below.

