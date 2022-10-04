[Watch] "Don’t go telling The Tribal Chief"- Bloodline star uses Roman Reigns's signature catchphrase at WWE event

WWE fans in attendance at the Sunday Stunner live event got to witness a unique moment. Sami Zayn used his fellow Bloodline member Roman Reigns's iconic catchphrase.

Roman Reigns has been at the height of his powers since returning to WWE in 2020. Since his return, the SmackDown Superstar has often commanded fans before the start of his matches to acknowledge him as their Tribal Chief.

It seems like Sami Zayn has taken a leaf out of Roman's book. The Master Strategist was in action at a house show in Saskatoon, Canada, where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Madcap Moss and Ricochet.

However, before the match got underway, Sami took to the microphone to ask the live crowd to acknowledge him. The Honorary Uce was quick to realize that his actions could draw flak from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and asked Solo and the fans in attendance to keep it a secret.

Check out the clip below:

Aside from Sami Zayn trying to emulate Roman Reigns, what else happened at WWE Live Event in Saskatoon, Canada:

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Saskatoon, Canada for their weekly Sunday Stunner live event. While Roman Reigns and The Usos were not present in town, the show featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who teamed up with his long-term frenemy Sheamus in the latter's battle against Imperium. While Gunther was not a part of the match, he was present ringside to support stable members.

Drew and Sheamus picked up the victory to send the crowd home.

Liv Morgan also defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in the only title match of the night. She defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match.

Other stars who competed on the show include Hit Row, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Maximum Male Models.

While Sami Zayn was scheduled to face Madcap Moss in a singles match, the match was turned into a tag team bout after Solo Sikoa caused a DQ. Sami and Sikoa then defeated Madcap and Ricochet to take home the victory.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn copying Roman Reigns? Do you think Sami will betray The Tribal Chief down the line? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far