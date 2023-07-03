Audience member helped Logan Paul at Money in the Bank; WWE cameras didn't catch it!

Logan Paul is not one to do things by the book. He's ready to do whatever it takes to get what he wants. At the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Paul competed against six other participants, which forced him to bring out his very best. However, he had a little bit of help, at least, from fellow YouTuber KSI.

KSI and Paul are business partners and have launched the PRIME Hydration drink. In the past, KSI has also gotten involved in one of Paul's matches. The YouTuber was accidentally put through a table by The Maverick at WrestleMania 39 when he wore his drink's mascot costume.

At Money in the Bank, KSI didn't appear on the WWE camera. However, when Logan Paul hit Damian Priest with the Frog Splash on top of a ladder at ringside, a pink PRIME Hydration drink bottle was spotted being thrown near Paul. The camera didn't really focus on it, and most fans missed it.

As it turns out, it was KSI at ringside who threw the bottle. In a separate video of his own, he was spotted looking scared after the Frog Splash sequence. He was heard shouting, "Hey yo, I think he needs a PRIME, man."

He then threw the drink, which Paul eventually got to, and took a big swig before returning to the match. Meanwhile, KSI was cheering him, urging him to drink it and get his energy up.

KSI has spoken about joining Logan Paul in WWE

KSI recently addressed the idea of him joining Logan Paul in WWE. He turned down the prospect, saying he could not take that many bumps.

"[Will KSI join WWE?] Probably not. I don't mind appearing here and there, but I won't be joining WWE, man. They've got all the wrestlers at WWE, but that sh*t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps. I much rather just watch it, honestly." [From 0:56 to 1:15]

For the moment, it remains to be seen if he will make another actual appearance during a WWE show.

