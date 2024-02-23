Austin Theory breaks silence after apparent real-life fight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently shared a social media post after his apparent real-life fight ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Internet went wild after a video surfaced of the 26-year-old star having a heated exchange with editor-in-chief Anthony De Ceglie at The West Australian. Tension boiled after the journalist questioned the legitimacy of wrestling, prompting Theory to confront him before storming off in a huff.

Along with the wrestling world, WWE Superstars such as Grayson Waller and Bronson Reed came forward and praised the former United States Champion for defending the industry.

Following the controversial events at The West Australian, Austin Theory broke his silence on Instagram and made a bold statement. He shared a gym photo with The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, both sending a not-so-subtle message with their middle fingers.

As per the caption on his social media post, A-Town Down and Dom Dom seemingly took a shot at the editor or anyone who believes professional wrestling is fake.

Check out Theory's post below:

"Let Em’ Know🚀⚖️🇦🇺," he wrote.

Austin Theory recalls working a dangerous spot with former WWE World Champion

The 26-year-old recently spoke about how his career could have ended after a vicious spot with Brock Lesnar.

Back in 2022, The Beast Incarnate and Austin Theory were a part of the traditional six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. In a shocking turn of events, Lesnar F5'd the former United States Champion from the top of the chamber.

During an interview with The West Sport, A-Town Down said that Brock Lesnar hitting him with the finisher inside the Devil's Playground could have ended his pro wrestling career:

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there," Theory said.

Check out the full video below:

The WWE Universe is excited to see the 26-year-old star possibly make an on-screen appearance at the Elimination Chamber during The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

What did you think of Austin Theory's social media post before the WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.