Austin Theory breaks silence after failing to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank on RAW.

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank contract in July earlier this year at the namesake premium live event. After multiple failed attempts to cash in the contract on Roman Reigns, the former NXT star decided to go for Seth Rollins' United States Championship this week. However, he lost the match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley.

After the heartbreaking loss, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to share a clip of his career highlights and comment on what's next for him.

He wrote:

"I’ll never stop and That’s All Day #thatsalldaytheory #atowndown #theworldisyours."

Bobby Lashley stated the reason behind costing Austin Theory his match on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, Austin Theory joined a group of just five people who have failed in their cash-in attempts. Theory was in control of the situation when Bobby Lashley decided to rain on his parade.

The All Mighty later explained his actions in an exclusive backstage interview. He disclosed that his only goal is to win back the WWE United States Championship and does not care who he hurts in the process.

"Look, I don't care about any of this stuff because, at the end of the day, my title was stolen from me, and from now until I get it back, I'm kicking everybody's a** that stands in my way, I could care less. I'm not about winning matches right now, I'm just about hurting people and making people pay for what they did to me because when it happened to me, everybody was out there cheering," said Lashley.

Lashley added that he suffered the same fate when Brock Lesnar attacked him before his match against Seth Rollins, which led to him losing the title.

"When Seth came in after Brock jumped on me...and he took my title from me, everybody was cool with that. But now that I go out there and do what I have to do in order to be right back on top, now people have a problem with it. You know what, I could care less. I'm gonna have fun kicking everybody's a** until I get my title back," Lashley added.

While Austin Theory suffered a horrible fate on RAW this week, a recent report states that WWE is still very high on the 25-year-old. With John Cena likely to return for a match at WrestleMania 39, Theory could finally have the dream match he desires against the WWE legend.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes