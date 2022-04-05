Austin Theory's future plans in WWE

Austin Theory may have his sights on a golden future in WWE. The RAW Superstar had an impressive showing in his match at WrestleMania 38.

Vince McMahon's protege had an eventful weekend where fans witnessed the upstart lose to SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. However, Theory was able to turn his luck around during RAW by pinning the United States Champion, Finn Balor.

In a post-show interview, Austin Theory expressed how pinning current United States Champion Finn Balor will get him a title opportunity soon.

"Let's talk about Monday Night RAW tonight. What happened? Austin Theory got the United States Champion down. A-Town down. I pinned him."

He went on to talk about how he was focused on the future. The upstart revealed that he would talk to Mr. McMahon about the United States Championship.

"I'm going to talk to my mentor, Mr. McMahon about the United States Championship."

Austin Theory shares his experience working with Vince McMahon

Theory and McMahon have had a close on-screen relationship ever since 2021.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Vince's pupil revealed how working with The Chairman is definitely an added pressure. However, McMahon appreciates the WWE Superstar's determination and risk-taking abilities.

"Every day there's that added pressure. But it's not folding under that pressure and I think Mr. McMahon knows that about me. I'm very determined and I've always known what I've wanted and I've always gone after anything that I've thought about. I'm a risk taker."

It seems like the former NXT star is adamant about getting the championship soon. With a little assistance from The Chairman, there might be a high possibility of him challenging Balor for the title soon.

If this is the case, it won't be the first time McMahon has awarded him an important title match in the past. The WWE CEO had previously set Theory up for a championship bout with Big E while also securing him a 2022 Royal Rumble spot.

It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to book the RAW Superstar moving forward. Do you wish to see Theory as the next United States Champion?

