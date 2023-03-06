Austin Theory names his favorite WWE WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

Austin Theory is one of many current WWE Superstars who grew up as a huge wrestling fan. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, the United States Champion has selected Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock as one of the greatest WrestleMania matches ever.

In 2002, The Rock defeated Hogan in a blockbuster bout at WrestleMania 18. The Great One was supposed to be a babyface. However, fans reacted overwhelmingly positively to Hogan, leading to an unplanned face turn for The Hulkster.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Theory was asked to choose his favorite WrestleMania encounter of all time:

"I can always say – shoutout to [WWE Performance Center coach] Terry Taylor for this – The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania, just how the crowd reacts off of a shoulder tackle at the beginning. That energy, man. That match is amazing." [From 8:43 – 9:01]

Austin Theory attended WrestleMania as a child

In 2011, the RAW Superstar was 13 years old when he watched WrestleMania 27 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The event featured eight matches on the main card, including Triple H vs. The Undertaker and John Cena vs. The Miz.

Austin Theory enjoyed watching The Undertaker's win over WWE's current Chief Content Officer Triple H:

"Something that I personally was a part of, WrestleMania 27. I can't even say a specific match. I could say Triple H and The Undertaker – that was a match that I'll never forget. It's something that I was so excited to see, but that whole show, just being a part of a WrestleMania and feeling that energy and knowing you're at the Super Bowl of sports entertainment, it's electric, man." [From 9:02 – 9:25]

JTEonYT @JTEonYT The Undertaker vs Triple H from WrestleMania 27 is one of the most underrated matches in WWE history.



Legit this was a true classic that never gets talked about. The Undertaker vs Triple H from WrestleMania 27 is one of the most underrated matches in WWE history. Legit this was a true classic that never gets talked about. https://t.co/a83YmbAM2f

Theory lost to former NFL star Pat McAfee in a marquee match at the Show of Shows last year. With a month to go until WrestleMania 39, he is looking forward to appearing on WWE's biggest show of the year again:

"And to know that that WrestleMania 27 I went to in Atlanta, this WrestleMania that I'm gonna be a part of, WrestleMania 39, is the biggest WrestleMania we ever had, and it's in LA," Theory continued. "It gives me goosebumps right now just thinking about it." [From 9:25 – 9:39]

The Now also addressed online rumors that Triple H tried to derail his career after Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022.

