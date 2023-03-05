Austin Theory says he could face a non-WWE star at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Austin Theory has teased that his WrestleMania 39 opponent could be someone who does not work for WWE.

It is no secret that Theory wants to face his childhood hero John Cena in a first-time-ever match. Many are speculating that Cena's return on the March 6 episode of RAW could lead to a long-awaited singles contest between the two at WrestleMania.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, the 25-year-old dropped a major hint about a potential storyline swerve in the coming weeks:

"I've been saying this, a lot of people are talking about John Cena. I'm gonna see John Cena on Monday. Do I want a match with John Cena? Hell yeah, hell yeah. Is he gonna do it? Who knows. I know his schedule, I know he's busy. But also something I've been thinking about, too, is what if Austin Theory faces somebody at WrestleMania that has never been in the WWE?" [9:44 – 10:07]

Asked to elaborate on his comments, the United States Champion remained tight-lipped:

"I can just leave it at that," Theory said. "I can just leave it at that." [10:11 – 10:14]

Watch the video above to hear more from Theory on various topics, including rumors that Triple H "buried" him after becoming WWE's creative figurehead.

Austin Theory discusses John Cena's WWE return

WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is also being marketed as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood due to its star-studded location.

It is not yet known if wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor John Cena will appear at WrestleMania this year. In the immediate future, Austin Theory is unsure of what to expect when Cena appears on Monday's RAW in Boston, Massachusetts:

"Who's to know what happens on Monday? I respect John Cena a lot. I grew up my whole life watching him. He inspired me to get to where I am now. He's coming back, so I don't know, man. We'll have to see." [10:27 – 10:43]

Cena vs. Theory was previously rumored to take place at SummerSlam 2022, but the match never materialized.

