John Cena reportedly set to miss SummerSlam after expected match falls through

According to reports, John Cena will not feature on the card at SummerSlam this year despite many expecting him to make an appearance.

After Cena returned to WWE last month for his 20-year anniversary, many assumed the 16-time World Champion would take on Theory at SummerSlam. However, this past Monday, the 24-year-old star was booked for a match with the new United States Champion Bobby Lashley, which meant the former's match against Cena was off.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated why Cena would likely not show up in Nashville on July 30.

"Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title is already official for the show, so the John Cena vs. Theory match is out and that would almost surely mean no Cena, since he’d not advertised on any television shows. Cena vs. Theory was teased for some point down the line last week," Meltzer said. [H/T ThirstyForNews]

With the leader of Cenation announcing on RAW recently that he has more than one match left in him, fans may get a showdown between him and Theory at some point down the road.

Theory had a message for John Cena this past Saturday

Despite confessing that he was a Cena superfan in his youth, Theory has made it his mission in recent months to mock the WWE Icon.

Last Saturday, Theory shocked the world as he won the Money In The Bank Ladder match. Following the contest, he had some harsh words for Cena.

"Hey, it ain't easy being the best looking, the best in the ring. Going straight forward to the top, ain't nobody can touch me. Not even John Cena. Everyone else's time is up, and my time is now." H/T Sportskeeda

With Theory winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, he has up to a year to choose when and where he wants to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

