Theory sends a message to the fans and mocks John Cena after winning Money in the Bank

Theory successfully claimed WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase, and after the show went off-air, he mocked not just the fans but also John Cena.

One of the superstars who had a bittersweet night during the event was Theory. The young star lost his United States Championship earlier in the event but was able to insert himself as the eighth member of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder. In an unexpected turn of events, he walked out of the show with the briefcase in hand.

After the show went off-air, Theory also cut a promo for the live crowd. Sportskeeda's own Mike Rosa was present and filmed the superstar, who was bragging about his win.

"Whether you like it or not, you can't deny the future, you can't deny the gifts, you can't deny the talent. You can't deny that at only 24 years old, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history. Just remember one thing Las Vegas, I'm going to enjoy my night as Mr. Money in the Bank," Theory said. [0:09-0:43]

He then went on to take a shot at his rival, John Cena. In the same segment, he shared that nobody can touch him, not even the 16-time world champion.

"Hey, it ain't easy being the best looking, the best in the ring. Going straight forward to the top, ain't nobody can touch me. Not even John Cena. Everyone else's time is up, and my time is now." [0:57-1:25]

Check out the video here:

Theory and Cena recently had a backstage clash during the June 27 episode of RAW. The former US Champion was seen mocking Cena as the latter celebrated his 20th anniversary with the company.

Theory is John Cena's potential opponent at SummerSlam

Fans have been buzzing about the possibility of The Cenation Leader facing the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history since the 24-year-old taunted Cena during a WWE live event.

It was previously reported that one possible opponent for Cena was Theory. According to Dave Meltzer, the match is planned in hopes of elevating the 24-year-old.

For now, fans can only wait and watch as to what the future holds for Theory. Now that he has won the contract, and Cena is still not closing the doors of a possible return to the ring, it's not impossible to see the two clash in the ring.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mike Rosa and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

