John Cena’s WWE return date officially announced

As WWE WrestleMania Hollywood is fast approaching, the company has announced the return date of one of its biggest stars, John Cena.

The Leader of The Cenation was last seen in the promotion on the December 31, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. As fans might have expected, he led his team to victory.

WWE has officially revealed the return date of the 16-time World Champion. The company sent out an email announcing the news. The Leader of The Cenation will return on the March 6 edition of RAW.

"16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don't miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster," stated WWE.

While Cena's WrestleMania plans are yet to be confirmed, fans have a brief idea as to who he will face on The Show of Shows.

The current United States Champion Austin Theory has been talking ill about the 16-time World Champion for months now. He has also been using signature John Cena phrases like "The Champ is Here" and "My Time is Now" to taunt the legend and his fans.

The two could have a much-awaited encounter at WrestleMania Hollywood.

