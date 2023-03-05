WWE RAW star addresses rumors that Triple H purposely buried him (Exclusive)

Many WWE fans speculated in 2022 that Triple H wanted to end Austin Theory's push as a future top star. Eight months into The Game's creative era, Theory has revealed what he really thinks about the direction of his on-screen character.

Under Vince McMahon's leadership, the 25-year-old looked on course to become a potential world champion after winning the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With Triple H in charge, he lost the MITB contract and moved away from the world title picture.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Theory dismissed online rumors about Triple H's opinion of him:

"The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it's all over. Whatever, but yeah, there's always, 'How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?' Man, it's great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was gonna happen." [5:35 – 6:03]

Austin Theory on his relationship with Triple H in WWE

From NXT rookie to two-time United States Champion, fans have witnessed Austin Theory rise through the WWE ranks.

Triple H has kept a watchful eye on Theory for many years, dating back to his time in the EVOLVE promotion.

"Triple H, I have a little bit more of knowing what's gonna happen, but the creative side is great from both sides," Theory said. "I was privileged and blessed enough to have that guidance from both of them [Triple H and McMahon]. Even now, being with Triple H, and this isn't my first time with Triple H. Back in NXT, Triple H is who'd seen me at EVOLVE, and that's what got me signed to WWE." [6:03 – 6:27]

Austin Theory @_Theory1 #evolve123 The Austin Theory Evolve Championship Open Challenge has debuted. You’re welcome Massachusetts The Austin Theory Evolve Championship Open Challenge has debuted. You’re welcome Massachusetts ☝️ #evolve123 https://t.co/otuNv5AQau

Theory reiterated that he has enjoyed working with both McMahon and Triple H on his storylines:

"Being with him [Triple H] in NXT, we had The Way, and then going up to the main roster and then working with Mr. McMahon, it was great, doing the selfies, the Mr. Money in the Bank, and then now with Triple H we're in the direction of the now, and everybody kinda knows where that's going. It's been great, man. A lot of great creativity, for sure." [6:28 – 6:48]

Theory is expected to feature in a segment with John Cena when the 16-time world champion returns to RAW on Monday.

