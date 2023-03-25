Austin Theory reacts to special announcement regarding his WrestleMania match

Austin Theory reacted to the announcement on Twitter that his match will kick off the show at WrestleMania 39.

After teasing for several weeks, John Cena and Austin Theory came face-to-face on RAW a couple of weeks ago. Theory wasted no time in challenging The Cenation Leader to a United States Championship match at WrestleMania. While Cena initially declined the offer, Theory convinced him to accept the match, which he did, and the match was made official.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 will kick off with the United States Championship match as Theory defends his title against the 16-time World Champion John Cena.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter following the announcement to send a confident message ahead of his big clash.

"I kick off MY SHOW #atowndown JUST ANNOUNCED: @_Theory1 vs. JohnCena for the United States Championship will kick off #WrestleMania Saturday!" wrote Theory.

This match will be a great way to kick off WrestleMania weekend and should help set the tone for the rest of the show. It will also be a rare sight to watch John Cena kick off a Premium Live Event.

