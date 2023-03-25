WWE announces 45-year-old legend will kick off WrestleMania night one

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that 16-time world champion John Cena will kick-off the Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Austin Theory approached John Cena during his RAW return a few weeks ago to give him the "gift" of facing him for the United States Championship at Mania'.

The Cenation Leader initially said "no" to the offer but then decimated Austin on the mic. He claimed that the WWE Universe didn't believe in Austin Theory because he didn't believe in himself.

After the 45-year-old WWE legend accepted the challenge, he clarified that win or lose, Austin Theory will not come out on top in a match against him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During tonight's SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship would kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1.

Cena has been the main attraction at five WrestleMania events. He won the United States Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania 20 against the Big Show. On the other hand, this will be Theory's third 'Mania match and first title defense.

Do you think Theory can defeat Cena at WrestleMania Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes