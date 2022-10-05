Austin Theory received backstage advice from wrestling legend at this week's WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Austin Theory was given some reassuring words of wisdom by Greg Gagne backstage at Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Theory is guaranteed a future WWE world title opportunity after winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July. However, many feel that his momentum has slowed down since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative.

Gagne, a legendary wrestler between 1972 and 1991, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show. He revealed that he had a conversation with Theory while attending RAW this week in Minnesota:

"The kid that's carrying the Money in the Bank, I talked to him last night a little bit, and I said, 'Just keep doing what you're doing,'" Gagne said. "I don't think he has to worry about that [being in the spotlight right now] because I think his persona and the way he is in the ring will carry him. If you have that, you can get beat all day long and still get the people involved." [17:53 - 18:27]

Austin Theory received helpful advice from John Cena

It is well known that Austin Theory grew up as a huge fan of 16-time WWE world champion John Cena. The two men were reportedly due to face each other in July at SummerSlam, but the never-before-seen match never materialized.

According to Greg Gagne, both he and Cena gave Theory similar advice about his WWE future:

"I told him a couple of things, and he said, 'You know, John Cena told me the same thing that you're telling me,'" Gagne continued. "I said, 'Well, we must know what we're talking about, then. If you stay on that course, don't do what everybody else is doing. Do what you do best, and you'll be successful.'" [18:30 - 18:47]

Theory, 25, is among the youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster right now. He will face Johnny Gargano on next week's episode of RAW.

