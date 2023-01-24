Austin Theory retains US Title thanks to unexpected return on WWE RAW 30

Brock Lesnar made an unadvertised appearance on RAW XXX this week during the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

This is the second time that The Beast Incarnate has cost The All Mighty the title on the red brand. The first was on the season premiere of RAW last year, where The Conqueror attacked Lashley before his title defense against Seth Rollins.

The Visionary won the match and captured the gold because his opponent not being 100 percent. He dropped it to Austin Theory in a triple-threat match involving Bobby at Survivor Series.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met in the ring for the first time at last year's Royal Rumble event, where they collided for the WWE Championship, which was won by the latter.

They faced each other again at Crown Jewel in November, with Lesnar getting the victory. At RAW XXX, during Austin Theory's match against Bobby Lashley in the main event, Brock showed up and hit the former WWE Champion with an F5.

He then picked up Theory and hit him with an F5 onto Lashley. The referee counted the pin, and the champ retained the title.

What was your reaction to Brock Lesnar showing up on RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes