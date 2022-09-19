"He's never been in a fight in his life" - Former WWE Champion criticizes Austin Theory's punches

Austin Theory’s offense during his recent segment with Kevin Owens did not impress two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Owens and Theory went back-and-forth on the microphone on the September 12 episode of RAW before exchanging a series of punches. Nash thought Owens had cut a “great, blistering” promo, but he disliked Theory’s attempt to fight back during their physical altercation.

On his “Kliq This” podcast, the wrestling legend outlined the differences that he witnessed in the brawl:

“I don’t know anything about this Theory guy, but if that first exchange of punches… if that’s any indication how many times he’s been in a street fight, I’m gonna say minus three,” Nash said. “He’s never been in a fight in his life. Owens is trying not to just own him, but they go and Kevin’s f**king potatoing the s**t out of him, man.” [16:53-17:19]

Austin Theory was presented as one of the top stars of the future towards the end of Vince McMahon’s tenure as WWE Chairman. However, the Money In The Bank holder’s meteoric rise appears to have stalled since Triple H took over as the head of creative in July.

Kevin Nash has doubts about Austin Theory as a top star

Kevin Owens legitimately busted Austin Theory open during the melee, which was quickly broken up by WWE officials and referees. Moments later, the former Universal Champion stated, “A broken nose is just the beginning, b***h,” as his rival walked away up the entrance ramp.

Kevin Nash added that Owens simply told the truth about Theory in the brutally honest promo segment:

“It told a double story,” Nash continued. “It told the story that was written, but then it also told the story that Kevin cut the promo, which is, ‘You need to look in the mirror because you’re not all that,’ and he ain’t. He doesn’t look like he can fight.” [18:18-18:36]

Owens claimed during the promo that the likes of himself and Johnny Gargano are “one in a million,” while Austin Theory is a “dime a dozen.” He also described the 25-year-old as “completely disposable” and doubted whether he would live up to his potential.

