Austin Theory says 24-year-old WWE Superstar is this generation's Randy Orton

Austin Theory believes that NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the Randy Orton of the current era.

Bron Breakker made his WWE in-ring debut on the September 14, 2021, episode of NXT and is one of the most popular stars. Many fans are touting him as a future megastar on WWE's main roster.

It seems like former United States Champion Austin Theory shares the WWE Universe's sentiments as well. He recently had a chat with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling and praised Breakker.

When asked who this generation's Randy Orton is, Theory simply replied with the following: "Bron Breakker."

This isn't the first time that a superstar has been compared with Randy Orton

Former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli has also been compared to Randy Orton in the past. Sabbatelli opened up about the same while chatting with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year. He said that someone told him during his WWE run that he resembled The Viper.

Bron Breakker possesses the look and mic skills to make it big on the main roster when he eventually gets there. He is a two-time WWE NXT Champion and it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that he is bound to win a world title on the main roster in the distant future.

Last year, Breakker opened up about fans having high expectations from him:

"I don't worry about that, man. I don't pay attention to any of that. I just focus on what I'm doing on a daily basis. I just focus on my coaching and the things I'm being taught. I focus on the mistakes I've made, so I can correct them and be better the next day. Obviously, there are high expectations for me, you know, because of what my dad and uncle did before me. You know, I'm here to make a name for myself," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Bron Breakker has quite a long road ahead of him and could possibly become one of the biggest stars in WWE, somewhere down the line. Only time will tell, though, if he manages to mimic Orton's success.

Edited by Neda Ali