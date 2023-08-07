Austin Theory sends cryptic message following WWE SummerSlam loss

Austin Theory failed to win the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam. The United States Champion sent a cryptic message following his disappointing performance on Saturday night in Detroit.

Some people expected Theory to defend his United States title against Santos Escobar at SummerSlam. However, WWE scheduled the championship match for the August 11th episode of SmackDown.

Both superstars still made their way to the SummerSlam card in the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal, which was won by LA Knight. Following the loss on Saturday, Theory posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

"I always get back up. I always show up. I'm always all in…ALL DAY," Theory wrote.

Austin Theory's current booking as United States Champion feels underwhelming for some members of the WWE Universe. Theory remains one of the top young stars in the company today, but it could be time to freshen things up.

Triple H explains why Austin Theory didn't defend US Title at SummerSlam

Some fans were wondering why Austin Theory didn't defend the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam. Theory didn't even receive a proper entrance during the Slim Jim Battle Royal, which showed how his stock has fallen over the past few months.

In the post-SummerSlam press conference, Triple H had a vague answer why Theory and other high-profile stars were not on the match card.

"You know, there was a lot of banter this week about matches being cut, right?" Triple H said. "Which was the word that was used but nothing was cut, there was no card announced, right? If we don't have more things in the pocket ready to go for a PLE than can fit in the PLE, I've done a terrible job because there's always an injury waiting around the corner." (h/t ClutchPoints)

Austin Theory has a chance to prove himself to the top brass and the WWE Universe on Friday. He will defend his United States Championship against Santos Escobar at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Who do you think will be the United States Champion by the end of Friday's episode of SmackDown? Share your answers in the comments section below.

