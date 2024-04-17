Austin Theory sends harsh message to injured WWE Superstar

Austin Theory has taken a major shot at an injured WWE Superstar ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown.

A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) became champions during the Six-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania XL. Awesome Truth retrieved the other set of titles and was presented with the World Tag Team Championships this past Monday night on RAW. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Austin Theory took a dig at Big E while discussing The New Day.

The former United States Champion pointed out an action figure of The New Day member and noted it was on the shelf, just like Big E is in real life. The veteran has been out of action for over two years after suffering a broken neck.

"Well alright Big E, you're on the shelf. Just like you are in real life," said Theory.

Grayson Waller comments on winning the titles with Austin Theory at WWE WrestleMania

SmackDown star Grayson Waller discussed winning the titles with Austin Theory at WrestleMania XL and claimed it was the biggest moment of their careers.

During the conversation on WWE's The Bump, Waller talked about the duo winning gold at The Show of Shows, and Triple H congratulating them after the match. He claimed that The King of Kings was making their victory about himself and was trying to use their names for clout. The 34-year-old stated that their goal is not just to hold the titles, they want to become one of the best tag teams of all time.

"The biggest moment of our careers, WrestleMania we win the championships, and old boss man (Triple H) has got to make it about him. That is what it always is. 'Oh, come take a photo with me'. Yeah, enjoy our clout lad, you're welcome," said Waller.

Austin Theory is a former two-time United States Champion and defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in a singles match. The victory at WrestleMania XL was Grayson Waller's first title win in the company, and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the champions moving forward.

