Current WWE Superstar sends message to Kevin Owens ahead of their match on RAW

Former United States Champion Austin Theory recently sent a message to Kevin Owens ahead of their match on RAW.

For the past couple of weeks, Theory and Owens have been at loggerheads after the former tried to talk sense into the current Money in the Bank holder. Kevin Owens interrupted Theory this past week on RAW. After an animated exchange of words in the ring, an irate KO slapped Austin Theory, resulting in a brawl between the two men. This led to Theory having a bloody nose at the end of the fight.

A match between the two men was made official by WWE on Twitter. Following the announcement, Theory took a dig at the former Universal Champion on Twitter by calling the latter his "biggest fan."

"I can’t wait to see my biggest Fan Tomorrow #WWERaw," Theory wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Austin Theory is also currently in a feud with Johnny Gargano after he attacked the former NXT North American Champion following his match against Chad Gable.

Kevin Owens underwent a major transformation recently under the new regime

Last month, Owens underwent a major character transformation when on an episode of RAW, he brutally powerbombed Ezekiel on the apron, causing the latter to be written off TV. When interviewed later in the show, the Prizefighter stated that RAW is still the KO show.

In the weeks following this vicious attack, Owens underwent another change where he discarded his previously colored attire for his old NXT ring attire. This marked his transformation, where he has taken on a more serious role.

Kevin Owens has staked his claim to become a champion once again in WWE. He will look to climb the ladder and challenge Roman Reigns in the near future. However, he currently has more pressing matters at hand as he will look to dispatch Thoery and teach the youngster a lesson in humility.

It will be interesting to see what major plans Triple H has for the former Universal Champion, especially where the main event scene is concerned.

Have you enjoyed Kevin Owens' transformation? Let us know in the comments section below.

