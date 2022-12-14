United States Champion Austin Theory recently sent a message to the WWE Universe while posing with his title during a recent photoshoot.

The 25-year-old captured the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series in a Triple Threat match. Seth Rollins walked into the premium live event as the champion and appeared well on his way to retaining the United States Title.

However, Bobby Lashley connected with a Spear as The Visionary was lifting Austin up for a Falcon Arrow. Theory fell on top of Rollins, and The All Mighty couldn't break up the cover in time, as the former became a two-time US Champion.

Austin Theory took to Twitter earlier today to post some new photographs of him posing with the United States Championship. He shared a three-word message to wrestling fans.

"Put It Down🚀 #alldayaustintheory #atowndown #thenow," tweeted Austin Theory.

You can check out the tweet below:

Kurt Angle on Austin Theory's future in WWE

Before celebrating his 54th birthday on the latest edition of SmackDown, Kurt Angle sat down with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The Olympic gold medalist noted that Theory has everything it takes to be a huge star in the company and that he understood why former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was so high on him.

“I’m impressed by this kid and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much. He’s the whole thing. He has everything. He can talk, he’s got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started and rightfully so. That’s what Vince McMahon did with me as well. I think this kid has a huge future, and he’s going to be a dominating wrestler in the future.” [0:58 – 1:21]

Austin has recovered well from his failed Money in the Bank cash in attempt and is back to being considered a building block of the company. It will be interesting to see if he challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship down the line.

Do you think Austin Theory has a bright future in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes