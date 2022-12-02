"I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much" - WWE Hall of Famer feels former Chairman was right to invest in Austin Theory (Exclusive)

Austin Theory is currently one of the main features on WWE TV once again and is attracting the right kind of attention. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about how Theory might be one of the stars with the most potential in the promotion.

Austin Theory is currently the WWE United States Champion, having won the title in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. This came, however, after a period where it looked like Theory had lost the favor of the management and was no longer a key figure in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement.

Theory's inability to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase appeared to signal the end of his push in WWE, but the weeks since have proven it untrue.

In his recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle spoke about how he was impressed with Austin Theory and could understand what Vince McMahon saw in him when he decided to push him.

“I’m impressed by this kid and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much. He’s the whole thing. He has everything. He can talk, he’s got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started and rightfully so. That’s what Vince McMahon did with me as well. I think this kid has a huge future, and he’s going to be a dominating wrestler in the future.” (0:58–1:21)

Austin Theory reflected recently on sharing the ring with Vince McMahon and Stone Cold at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 was a big show for the young star as he got to share the ring not only with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon but also with the wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Recalling the night, Theory noted:

"Having a great match with Pat McAfee and then after that, having Mr. McMahon and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin standing in the ring together, and then later, me getting stunned into the skies of Dallas, was pretty amazing... It's one of those things, you think about Austin and me being one of those guys selling the stunner, I had to put my own stamp on it and being able to share the ring with 'Stone Cold' is definitely a memorable moment."

Holding the US Title, it appears that Austin Theory is entering a feud with Seth Rollins at the moment.

Are you a fan of Theory? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video, crediting Sportskeeda Wrestling, and link back to this article.

Special thanks to AdFreeShows. You can find the wrestling legend on The Kurt Angle Show in his conversations with Conrad Thompson every week!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes