Austin Theory shares a four-word message after his win on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Austin Theory is on cloud nine after picking up a win with Grayson Waller on last night's SmackDown.

On this week's episode of the blue show, the 26-year-old star teamed up with Waller to take on LWO members, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

The legendary luchador is set to defend his United States Championship against Theory tonight at WWE Payback. It was the Hall of Famer who took the SmackDown star's US title from him a few weeks ago, so Theory is looking for 'Payback.'

Hence, ahead of the premium live event, Theory looked to shatter Mysterio's confidence. The LWO members looked razor-focused to defeat the team of Grayson Waller and Theory.

However, in the match's closing moment, Mysterio took out his Payback opponent outside the ring. This allowed Waller to capitalize on Santos Escobar with a rolling stunner maneuver. Interestingly, after teaming up with Austin Theory, the former NXT star picked his first-ever win on SmackDown in a tag team match.

Following his victory on the blue brand, the former United States Champion took to Instagram to send a four-word message. The 26-year-old star also mentioned in the hashtags that he and Waller are the greatest tag team of all time.

"Just doing what’s right," Theory wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

40-year-old wrestler blasts on WWE Superstar Austin Theory

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently recently said that the 26-year-old star's promo after beating John Cena at WrestleMania 39 was disappointing.

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Theory did the unthinkable by defeating The Leader of Cenation for the US title. The achievement by the SmackDown star was something that he could brag for a lifetime, but his promo on the following episode of RAW after WrestleMania was lackluster for EC3.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star stated that Austin Theory's promo was the "worst thing" he had seen.

"How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, the worst thing I have ever seen," EC3 said.

Check out the video below:

The former Mr. Money in the Bank has picked a massive win against WWE legend John Cena. It remains to be seen if he can do the same tonight at Payback after defeating Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

What did you think of Austin Theory's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here