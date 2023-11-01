Austin Theory shares rare personal update ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Austin Theory has shared a rare personal update on social media ahead of WWE Crown Jewel this weekend.

The young star picked up his biggest career victory earlier this year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, where he defended his United States Championship against John Cena in the first match of Night One. Theory hit Cena with a low blow and followed it up with the A-Town Down for the pinfall victory.

Unfortunately, Theory didn't capitalize on his momentum following his victory over Cena, resulting in a disappointing reign as United States Champion. He has since dropped the title to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and is currently part of a tag team with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Ahead of Crown Jewel this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Austin Theory took to his Instagram story to share a rare personal update. He shared a photograph of himself at the gym with a woman kissing his arm, as seen in the image below.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 on Austin Theory not capitalizing on his WrestleMania victory

NWA Worlds Champion EC3 recently criticized Austin Theory for failing to capitalize on his win over John Cena at WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that he was disappointed in the promo Theory cut after he defeated Cena at the biggest show of the year. The former IMPACT Wrestling star claimed that the young star could have made himself into a star, but instead, the promo was one of the worst things he had ever seen in wrestling.

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen," said EC3. [From 03:02 to 03:26]

Austin Theory still has plenty of years left in his career to rebound and become a singles star once again. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Theory in WWE.

