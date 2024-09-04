Austin Theory shares rare personal update ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star Austin Theory shared a rare personal update ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. This Friday's show will be the first episode of the blue brand following Bash in Berlin.

Austin Theory is currently in a tag team with Grayson Waller (A-Town Down Under) on SmackDown, but there has been some tension within the duo as of late. Theory and Waller captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL but lost the titles earlier this year.

Ahead of this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, the 27-year-old took to social media to share a story about growing up wanting to be a professional wrestler. He discussed being a senior in high school and revealing to the class that he wanted to pursue a career as a wrestler, and can still remember the looks on everyone's faces to this day.

"I was a Senior in High School sitting around a table with other students and a counselor. The counselor asked us 'Name the college you’re going to?' He made sure I was the last one to answer. Everyone named the schools that they were going to, and lastly, it was my turn. I remember saying 'I’m gonna be a professional wrestler.' The looks are engraved in my memory. No matter the odds against me you can’t stop a damn Rocket🚀 #AllDayAustinTheory," he wrote.

WWE star Randy Orton believes Austin Theory could be World Champion

SmackDown star Randy Orton recently claimed that he could see Austin Theory winning a major title in WWE down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, The Viper noted that it was difficult to predict success in the wrestling business. However, Orton stated that Theory has a good head on his shoulders and could become a World Champion someday.

"It's hard, I don't have a crystal ball or anything, but Austin Theory is young and he's got a great look. I know where his head's at. I've had plenty of talks with him, and a lot of the things that I did as a kid that I maybe shouldn't have, the distractions that I was confronted with, he doesn't have those. I think he's just a little more gung-ho, motivated. He sees the goal, he sees the prize, he knows what he wants. I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day," Orton said. [1:33 – 2:08]

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 but was unable to capitalize on the momentum. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the SmackDown star moving forward.

