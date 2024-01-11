Austin Theory shows off impressive body transformation

WWE SmackDown star Austin Theory has shown off his incredible body transformation on social media today.

The former United States Champion appeared destined to become a massive star in the promotion while Vince McMahon was at the helm of creative. He won the Money in the Bank contract in 2022 but now has a failed cash-in attempt on his resume.

He attempted to cash in on Seth Rollins while he was the United States Champion, but Bobby Lashley ruined his opportunity. Theory got his revenge and won the United States Championship at Survivor Series 2022 by defeating Rollins and Lashley in a Triple Threat match. He picked up the biggest win of his career by defeating John Cena at WrestleMania 39 to retain the title but dropped it to Rey Mysterio in August 2023.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram today to show off his impressive body transformation as a professional wrestler. He shared an image of himself in the past and present day for comparison, as seen in his post below.

"Keep it going🚀 #AllDay #AtownDown," he wrote.

Austin Theory on why he chose to cash in on United States Champion Seth Rollins

Austin Theory has disclosed why he decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for the United States Championship rather than go after a major title in WWE.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast last May, Austin Theory stated that he tried to cash in on Roman Reigns but was thwarted by The Bloodline every time. He added that at the time, the World Heavyweight Championship hadn't been introduced yet, and the United States Championship was viewed as the biggest title on the red brand.

“I was in a situation where every time I did try to cash in, yeah, it wasn’t even The Bloodline that was stopping me, [also Tyson Fury]. (...) So it’s one of those things where I was like, man, what can I do? Because I’m kind of stuck. I know that, you know, we’re gonna be around to the next Money in the Bank coming up. So what can I do? And I looked at Seth Rollins, the guy that had the United States Championship, and I realised like that championship is the championship of Monday Night RAW, it is," said Austin Theory.

Austin Theory has not competed in a match on WWE SmackDown since his loss to Kevin Owens in the first round of the United States Championship tournament on the December 15, 2023 episode of SmackDown. Kevin Owens went on to win the tournament and will face Logan Paul for the US title at Royal Rumble 2024.

