Austin Theory vows to beat top champion "twice this weekend"

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently took to Twitter and vowed to beat the current United States Champion, Rey Mysterio.

Theory lost his US Championship to Mysterio on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. Since then, the former has been trying to get another shot at the title. On last week's episode of the blue brand, the master of 619 defeated Grayson Waller, who previously accused the legend of stealing his LWO teammate Santos Escobar's opportunity to win gold.

However, during their bout, Austin Theory came out to distract Rey Mysterio, which made Escobar run towards the former and attack him. Now, they are set to face off on the upcoming SmackDown episode in a tag team match in which the LWO members will face Waller and Theory.

The A-Town will also get an opportunity to win the United States Championship at Payback 2023 against the master of 619.

The 26-year-old star took to Twitter and wrote that he would beat Rey Mysterio twice this weekend and would become the new champion.

"Beating up Rey Mysterio twice this weekend and then becoming "The 3x Greatest United States Champion Of All Time"," Theory wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

EC3 bashed Austin Theory for his lackluster promo against Rey Mysterio

Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against one of the greatest wrestlers ever, John Cena, at WrestleMania. However, on the following RAW episode, his promo against Rey wasn't well received by WWE legend EC3.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that after winning the biggest match of his life against Cena, Theory should have capitalized on the huge opportunity but failed to do so.

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen."

Fans want the WWE creative team to change The A-Town's character from a heel to a babyface. Only time will tell if that will happen or not.

