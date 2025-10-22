Ava makes sudden change to WWE title match; champion replaced due to injury

Ava just made a major change to a WWE title match. A top champion had to be replaced due to injury.Last week on SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria faced off against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the match, Blake Monroe, who was at ringside, distracted Sol Ruca. This allowed Charlotte to take advantage. The Queen locked in the Figure Eight Lock to win the match. However, Sol suffered an injury during the match and was seen in knee braces backstage during tonight's episode of NXT.Sol Ruca and Zaria were in the ring with Ava. Sol informed the NXT GM that she got injured during their match on SmackDown, and she was not cleared to defend her title at Halloween Havoc. She said that she didn't want to hold the division back and teased vacating the title. Blake Monroe interrupted them and suggested that the NXT GM should hand the Women's North American title over to her since she is the number one contender. Zaria then stepped in and offered to defend the Women's North American Title at Halloween Havoc in Sol Ruca's honor. Ava thought it was a great idea, but left the call up to Sol, who also agreed. This infuriated Blake, who was screaming at the NXT GM. Zaria took this opportunity to lay her out.Vince Russo pointed out a major mistake WWE made during Sol Ruca and Zaria's recent backstage segment on SmackDownBefore getting their title shot against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria showed up on the blue brand for the past few weeks and made it clear they wanted a tag title shot, only to be shot down by the champions. However, two weeks ago, when Sol and Zaria asked for a title shot, they were granted it.Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo lashed out at WWE for not displaying the names of Sol Ruca and Zaria during their SmackDown appearance.&quot;I had a laugh too. Maybe it was their third week, but they had those new girls on the show that came from NXT. And already there was no lower third. Can you tell me who they were? Here's what I wrote down - new girls. So the third week, they're on TV and we're supposed to know. No lower third? You guys are horrible, absolutely horrible. I don't know those girls' names, and I just watched the show.&quot;It will be interesting to see when Sol Ruca will be cleared to compete in a WWE ring again.