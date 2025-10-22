  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Ava makes sudden change to WWE title match; champion replaced due to injury

Ava makes sudden change to WWE title match; champion replaced due to injury

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:54 GMT
Ava
Ava is the current NXT GM (Image credit: WWE.com)

Ava just made a major change to a WWE title match. A top champion had to be replaced due to injury.

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria faced off against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the match, Blake Monroe, who was at ringside, distracted Sol Ruca. This allowed Charlotte to take advantage. The Queen locked in the Figure Eight Lock to win the match. However, Sol suffered an injury during the match and was seen in knee braces backstage during tonight's episode of NXT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sol Ruca and Zaria were in the ring with Ava. Sol informed the NXT GM that she got injured during their match on SmackDown, and she was not cleared to defend her title at Halloween Havoc. She said that she didn't want to hold the division back and teased vacating the title. Blake Monroe interrupted them and suggested that the NXT GM should hand the Women's North American title over to her since she is the number one contender. Zaria then stepped in and offered to defend the Women's North American Title at Halloween Havoc in Sol Ruca's honor. Ava thought it was a great idea, but left the call up to Sol, who also agreed. This infuriated Blake, who was screaming at the NXT GM. Zaria took this opportunity to lay her out.

Ad
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Vince Russo pointed out a major mistake WWE made during Sol Ruca and Zaria's recent backstage segment on SmackDown

Before getting their title shot against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown, Sol Ruca and Zaria showed up on the blue brand for the past few weeks and made it clear they wanted a tag title shot, only to be shot down by the champions. However, two weeks ago, when Sol and Zaria asked for a title shot, they were granted it.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo lashed out at WWE for not displaying the names of Sol Ruca and Zaria during their SmackDown appearance.

"I had a laugh too. Maybe it was their third week, but they had those new girls on the show that came from NXT. And already there was no lower third. Can you tell me who they were? Here's what I wrote down - new girls. So the third week, they're on TV and we're supposed to know. No lower third? You guys are horrible, absolutely horrible. I don't know those girls' names, and I just watched the show."

It will be interesting to see when Sol Ruca will be cleared to compete in a WWE ring again.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications